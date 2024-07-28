Ryan Tannehill Says He’s Waiting For Right Opportunity To Sign

Veteran QB Ryan Tannehill said he received some interest from teams in signing this offseason but didn’t think there was an opportunity good enough to jump at.

Tannehill said he’s ready if a starting job opens up but is also enjoying the abundance of free time he has compared to this same time over the past several years.

“Nothing really felt right through free agency and through that, I had a lot of peace with it,” Tannehill said, via John Glennon of the Nashville Post. “Nothing outstanding jumped up, so I just said, ‘Hey, I’ll take a step back, and if something comes up on down the road.”

“Whether that’s training camp, maybe a guy goes down on a team and [the team] gives me a call, you never know what’s going to happen. So, just keeping the options open. But at the same time, not waiting on pins and needles for that call, right? I’m enjoying where I’m at, enjoying where my feet are at, where my family life is. If something comes up, then fantastic, I’ll jump wholeheartedly into it. But at the same time, not clearly just waiting on that.”

We took a look at potential landing spots that could make sense for Tannehill earlier this summer.

Tannehill, 36, is a former first-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2012. After six seasons, Miami traded Tannehill to the Titans in 2019 for draft compensation.

As a part of the trade, Tannehill reworked his contract to a one-year, $1.875 million deal with the potential for more incentives. He then signed a four-year, $118 million deal in 2020.

Tannehill was set to make a base salary of $24.5 million in 2021 when he restructured his deal. He made $27 million in the final year of his deal in 2023 and became an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2023, Tannehill appeared in 10 games for the Titans and completed 64.8 percent of his passes for 1,616 yards, four touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also added 74 rushing yards on 14 carries and an additional touchdown.

