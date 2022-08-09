Saints Activate DE Marcus Davenport From PUP List

Per the league transaction wire, the Saints have activated DE Marcus Davenport from the physically unable to perform list.

Davenport, 25, was drafted by the Saints in the first round out of UTSA in 2018. He signed a four-year, $13.741 million dollar rookie contract with the Saints in 2018 that included an $8.074 million dollar signing bonus.

The Saints picked up his fifth-year option last offseason, which will cost $9.553 million in 2022, per Over The Cap.

In 2021, Davenport appeared in 11 games for the Saints and recorded 39 total tackles, nine sacks, three forced fumbles, and one recovery.