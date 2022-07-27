Saints Activate WR Michael Thomas From PUP List

The Saints announced they have activated WR Michael Thomas from the PUP list and he has returned to practice.

He was placed on the list to open camp but his stay there ended up being a short one. This is his first action since the 2020 season.

Thomas, 29, was drafted by the Saints in the second round out of Ohio State in 2016. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $5.118 million rookie contract when he agreed to a five-year, $100 million extension in 2019.

Thomas has two years and $45,448,043 remaining on his contract.

In 2020, Thomas appeared in seven games for the Saints and caught 40 passes for 438 yards receiving and no touchdowns.