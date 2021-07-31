Saints Hosting Five Players RB Devonta Freeman, CB Prince Amukamara & RB T.J. Yeldon

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Saints are also hosting free agent RB Devonta Freeman for a visit Friday.

Devonta Freeman” width=”300″ height=”200″>

Freeman is among a few free agents meeting with the Saints including CB Prince Amukamara and OT Brent Qvale.

Field Yates adds that the Saints are also hosting RB T.J. Yeldon and G J.R. Sweezy.

Freeman, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Falcons back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2.7 million contract when he and the Falcons agreed to a five-year, $41.25 million extension that included $22 million guaranteed.

Freeman was set to make base salaries of $6.5 million and $6.3 million over the next two years of the agreement when the Falcons released him last year. The Giants later signed him to a one-year deal worth up to $3 million in September only to release him.

The Bills later signed Freeman to their practice squad.

In 2020, Freeman appeared in five games and rushed for 172 yards on 54 carries (3.2 YPC) to go along with seven receptions for 58 yards receiving and one touchdown.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.