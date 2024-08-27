Saints Announce Final Cuts

The New Orleans Saints have announced their remaining cuts and transactions to meet the 53-man roster limit before today’s deadline.

Saints announced today that the club has made the following roster moves to reach the National Football League-mandated reduction to 53 players. The Saints have terminated the contracts of the following 12 players:

Johnathan Abram

Ugo Amadi

Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

Jesse Davis…

The list of cuts includes:

The Saints also placed four players on injured reserve, including RB Kendre Miller ** OLB Camron Peterson, TE Kevin Rader and CB Rejzohn Wright. Miller is designated to return and can return to the active roster after four games, the rest are out for the season.

Saints DE Tanoh Kpassagnon and LB Nephi Sewell will start the season on the PUP list and miss at least the first four games before they can return.