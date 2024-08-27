Saints Announce Final Cuts

The New Orleans Saints have announced their remaining cuts and transactions to meet the 53-man roster limit before today’s deadline.
Saints announced today that the club has made the following roster moves to reach the National Football League-mandated reduction to 53 players.
The Saints have terminated the contracts of the following 12 players:
Johnathan Abram
Ugo Amadi
Tremayne Anchrum Jr.
Jesse Davis… pic.twitter.com/Tu74eeL9xY
— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 27, 2024
The list of cuts includes:
- S Johnathan Abram
- S Ugo Amadi
- G Tremayne Anchrum Jr.
- T Jesse Davis
- LB Andrew Dowell
- LB Khaleke Hudson
- G/C Shane Lemieux
- WR Stanley Morgan Jr.
- RB James Robinson
- WR Equanimeous St. Brown
- S Roderic Teamer
- CB Joejuan Williams
- WR Kevin Austin Jr.
- S Millard Bradford
- WR Shaq Davis
- OL Mark Evans II
- T Josiah Ezirim
- TE Mason Fairchild
- P Lou Hedley
- DT Jack Heflin
- G Kyle Hergel
- TE Michael Jacobson
- DB Shemar Jean-Charles
- S Lawrence Johnson
- RB Jacob Kibodi
- DE Niko Lalos
- CB Mac McCain
- WR Samson Nacua
- LB Monty Rice
- LB Mike Rose
- K Charlie Smyth
- LB Isaiah Stalbird
The Saints also placed four players on injured reserve, including RB Kendre Miller ** OLB Camron Peterson, TE Kevin Rader and CB Rejzohn Wright. Miller is designated to return and can return to the active roster after four games, the rest are out for the season.
Saints DE Tanoh Kpassagnon and LB Nephi Sewell will start the season on the PUP list and miss at least the first four games before they can return.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!