Saints Announce Final Cuts

The New Orleans Saints have announced their remaining cuts and transactions to meet the 53-man roster limit before today’s deadline. 

The list of cuts includes: 

  1. S Johnathan Abram
  2. S Ugo Amadi
  3. G Tremayne Anchrum Jr.
  4. T Jesse Davis
  5. LB Andrew Dowell
  6. LB Khaleke Hudson
  7. G/C Shane Lemieux
  8. WR Stanley Morgan Jr.
  9. RB James Robinson
  10. WR Equanimeous St. Brown
  11. S Roderic Teamer
  12. CB Joejuan Williams 
  13. WR Kevin Austin Jr.
  14. S Millard Bradford
  15. WR Shaq Davis
  16. OL Mark Evans II
  17. T Josiah Ezirim
  18. TE Mason Fairchild
  19. P Lou Hedley
  20. DT Jack Heflin
  21. G Kyle Hergel
  22. TE Michael Jacobson
  23. DB Shemar Jean-Charles
  24. S Lawrence Johnson
  25. RB Jacob Kibodi
  26. DE Niko Lalos
  27. CB Mac McCain
  28. WR Samson Nacua
  29. LB Monty Rice
  30. LB Mike Rose
  31. K Charlie Smyth
  32. LB Isaiah Stalbird 

The Saints also placed four players on injured reserve, including RB Kendre Miller ** OLB Camron Peterson, TE Kevin Rader and CB Rejzohn Wright. Miller is designated to return and can return to the active roster after four games, the rest are out for the season. 

Saints DE Tanoh Kpassagnon and LB Nephi Sewell will start the season on the PUP list and miss at least the first four games before they can return. 

