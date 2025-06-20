Saints Announce Five Roster Moves

The New Orleans Saints announced five roster moves on Friday, including signing TE Seth Green, CB Jayden Price, and OT Barry Wesley.

New Orleans also waived CB Travion Fluellen and RB Xazavian Valladay in corresponding moves.

Green, 26, played collegiately at Minnesota before transferring to Houston for his final NCAA season.

He went undrafted following the 2021 season and wound up catching on with the Texans. Green was among the team’s final roster cuts prior to the season.

Green was then signed to the practice squad by the Cowboys but was released by the team back in December. He returned on a futures contract ahead of the 2023 season but was cut again.

He spent two years in the UFL with the Arlington Renegades.

During his four-year college career with Minnesota and Houston, Green primarily played wide receiver and rushed 114 times for 388 yards (3.4 YPC) and 15 touchdowns. He also caught 19 passes for 240 yards (12.6 YPC) and three touchdowns.