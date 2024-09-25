Saints Announce Three Moves Including Placing C Erik McCoy On IR

The New Orleans Saints announced they have placed C Erik McCoy on injured reserve.

He has a groin injury that will sideline him six to eight weeks. Players on IR must miss a minimum of four games.

The Saints also promoted OL Shane Lemieux from the practice squad to the active roster and signed OL Chris Reed to the practice squad.

McCoy, 27, was drafted by the Saints in the second round out of Texas A&M in 2019. He signed a four-year, $6 million rookie contract that included $3.7 million in guarantees.

He was set to make a base salary of $1.323 million in 2022 and was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when the Saints signed him to a five-year, $63.75 million contract in September.

McCoy was due base salaries of $9.6 million in each of the next two seasons when New Orleans converted his salary and roster bonus to clear $7.18 million in cap space for 2024.

In 2024, McCoy has appeared in and started three games for the Saints at center.