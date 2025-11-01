Saints Believed To Want Third-Round Pick For WR Rashid Shaheed

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, it’s widely believed that Saints WR Rashid Shaheed is available for trade ahead of next Tuesday’s deadline.

Florio says that the “current chatter” is the Saints are looking for a third-round pick in return for Shaheed.

Nick Underhill has heard that New Orleans asked an AFC team for a third-round pick.

It’s possible the Saints’ asking price could change leading up to the deadline, but it sounds like they want a solid day-two pick as of now.

Shaheed, 27, went undrafted back in 2022 out of Weber State, where he was a four-time All-American as a kick returner.

He caught on with the Saints and scored a 44-yard rushing touchdown in his NFL debut on his first carry. He then scored on a 54-yard touchdown pass on his first career reception.

Shaheed was tendered by the Saints as an exclusive rights-free agent before signing a new extension in lieu of a restricted free agent tender. He’s due $4.2 million in 2025 and is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

eight games and caught 39 passes for 431 yards receiving and two touchdowns. He has also totaled 120 punt return yards on nine attempts.