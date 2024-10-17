Saints CB Marshon Lattimore Ruled Out With Hamstring Injury

Saints CB Marshon Lattimore suffered a hamstring injury against the Broncos and was ruled out for the rest of the game, according to Jeff Nowak.

Lattimore, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2017 out of Ohio State. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $15.35 million contract and set to make a base salary of $1.53 million for the 2020 season when the Saints exercised his fifth-year option.

Lattimore was set to make $10.244 million under the fifth-year option in 2021. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he agreed to a five-year, $97.6 million extension worth up to $100 million with the Saints.

He’s due $15 million in compensation in 2024 and $18 million and $18.5 million in the final two years of his contract.

Entering Thursday night’s game, Lattimore has appeared in five games for the Saints in 2024. He has 24 total tackles and one pass deflection.

We will have more on Lattimore as it becomes available.