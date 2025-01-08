Saints Clear $16.7M In 2025 Cap Space By Reworking RT Ryan Ramczyk’s Contract

According to Over The Cap’s Jason Fitzgerald, the Saints have cleared $16.7 million in 2025 cap space by reworking RT Ryan Ramczyk‘s contract.
Specifically, Ramczyk agreed to reduce his $18 million 2025 base salary to the veteran minimum, paving the way for him to retire after June 1.
Ramczyk didn’t play at all this season due to a career-threatening knee injury, so this move has been expected for some time. The Saints reworked his deal in a similar fashion this past offseason.
Ramczyk, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $8.891 million contract when the Saints exercised his fifth-year option for 2021.
Ramcyzk was set to make $11.064 million for the 2021 season on the fifth-year option when he agreed to a five-year, $96 million extension with the team.
He made a $14 million base salary for the 2023 season. His cap number was previously set to be $27.025 million for the 2024 season before they restructured his deal this offseason to lower that number to $12.86 million.
In 2023, Ramczyk appeared in and started 12 games for the Saints at right tackle.
