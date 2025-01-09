Saints Complete HC Interview With Giants OC Mike Kafka

According to Nick Underhill, the Saints have completed an interview with Giants OC Mike Kafka for their HC vacancy.

The following is an update on the Saints HC search:

Saints interim HC Darren Rizzi

Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Requested)

(Requested) Bills OC Joe Brady (Requested)

(Requested) Eagles OC Kellen Moore (Requested)

(Requested) Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Giants OC Mike Kafka (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Titans HC Mike Vrabel

Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury (Requested)

Kafka, 37, is a former fourth-round pick of the Eagles back in 2010. He played for a number of teams including the Patriots, Jaguars, Buccaneers, Vikings, Titans, and most recently for the Bengals back in 2015.

Kafka worked for Northwestern as an offensive graduate assistant in 2016 before agreeing to take over as the Chiefs’ offensive quality control coach in 2017. Kansas City promoted him to QB coach in 2018 before promoting him to QB coach/passing game coordinator in 2020.

He later landed the job as the Giants offensive coordinator back in February of 2022. The Giants blocked him from interviewing with the Seahawks for the same role last year and later promoted him to assistant head coach.

In 2024, the Giants’ offense ranked No. 30 in total yards, No. 31 in points scored, No. 23 in rushing yards and No. 28 in passing yards.