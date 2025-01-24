Saints Complete Second HC Interview With Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver

The New Orleans Saints announced they’ve completed an interview with Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver for its head coaching job.

The following is a list of candidates for the Saints HC opening:

Saints interim HC Darren Rizzi (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Requested)

(Requested) Bills OC Joe Brady (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Eagles OC Kellen Moore (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Giants OC Mike Kafka (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury (Requested)

(Requested) Former Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy (Scheduled)

Weaver, 44, is a former second-round pick of the Ravens back in 2002. He played seven seasons in the league for the Ravens and Texans.

Weaver took his first coaching job at Florida as a graduate assistant in 2010. From there, he joined the Jets as their assistant DL coach and had brief stints with the Bills and Browns before the Texans hired him as their DL coach.

Weaver was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2020 before departing to become the run game coordinator/defensive line coach for the Ravens. He spent three years with Baltimore before heading to Miami in 2024 as their defensive coordinator.

In 2024, the Dolphins defense ranked No. 4 in yards allowed, No. 10 in points allowed, No. 9 in passing yards allowed and No. 9 in rushing yards allowed.