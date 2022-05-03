Saints Cut DB KeiVarae Russell & DT Jalen Dalton

The New Orleans Saints officially released DB KeiVarae Russell and waived DT Jalen Dalton on Monday.

Russell, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2016. The Chiefs eventually opted to waive Russell and he was later claimed off waivers by the Bengals.

From there, Russell had brief stints with the Chargers and Giants before the Packers signed him to their practice squad last year. He was eventually promoted to their active roster before being waived last May.

The Saints later signed Russell to a contract.

In 2021, Russell appeared in two games for the Saints and recorded one tackle.