Saints Cut RB Jamaal Williams

The New Orleans Saints have released RB Jamaal Williams today, per the NFL transaction wire.

The move saves New Orleans about $1.6 million in cap space. Not much, but something as they work out of their cap deficit.

Williams had fallen down the depth chart and didn’t have much of a role last year.

Williams, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Packers back in 2017 out of BYU. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract in Green Bay and signed a two-year deal worth up to $7.5 million with the Lions in 2021.

From there, Williams joined the Saints on a three-year, $12 million deal.

In 2024, Williams appeared in 14 games for the Saints and rushed 48 times for 164 yards (3.4 YPC) and a touchdown to go along with nine catches on 11 targets for 57 yards.