Saints Elevating WR Equanimeous St. Brown

According to Nick Underhill, the Saints are elevating WR Equanimeous St. Brown to the active roster for Week 7 against the Broncos.

With WRs Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed out, New Orleans needed depth following the short turnaround.

St. Brown, 28, was a sixth-round pick of the Packers back in 2018 out of Notre Dame. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract when the Packers waived him coming out of the preseason.

Green Bay re-signed St. Brown to their practice squad after he cleared waivers. He bounced on and off their roster throughout the season. The Bears signed him to two consecutive one-year deals.

He then signed with the Saints in April but was among their final roster cuts before re-signing with the practice squad.

In 2023, St. Brown appeared in seven games for the Bears and recorded five receptions for 62 yards (12.4 YPC) and no touchdowns.