Saints Expected To Designate TE Nick Vannett To Return From IR

According to Nick Underhill, the Saints are expected to designate TE Nick Vannett to return from injured reserve today.

That will open up a 21-day window for Vannett to practice with the team before he has to be added back to the active roster.

Vannett, 28, is a former third-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Seahawks out of Ohio State. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3,056,880 rookie contract when Seattle traded him to the Steelers a few years ago.

Vannett finished out his contract before agreeing to a two-year, $5.7 million contract with the Broncos last year. Denver released him back in March and he signed a three-year deal with the Saints.

In 2020, Vannett appeared in 15 games for the Broncos and caught 14 passes for 95 yards receiving and a touchdown.