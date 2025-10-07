Saints Expected To Sign CB Michael Davis

Matt Zenitz reports that the Saints are expected to sign veteran CB Michael Davis, who most recently played for the Commanders.

Davis, 30, signed on with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of BYU back in 2017. Los Angeles decided to waive him as they trimmed their roster down to the 53-man limit before re-signing him to their practice squad once he cleared waivers.

Davis was promoted to the Chargers’ active roster soon after. He played out the final year of his three-year, $1.66 million contract before the Chargers placed a second-round tender on him as a restricted free agent in 2020.

The team re-signed him to a three-year extension in 2021. Davis finished out that deal before signing with the Commanders for the 2025 season.

In 2024, Davis appeared in 15 games for the Commanders and recorded 14 tackles and one pass defense in two starts.