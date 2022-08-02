Saints Expected To Sign TE Chris Herndon

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Saints are expected to sign TE Chris Herndon to a contract.

Herndon, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the Jets out of Miami back in 2018. He was in entering the final year of his four-year, $3,171,368 contract that included a $711,368 signing bonus when the Jets traded him to the Vikings last year.

Herndon has been testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2021, Herndon appeared in 16 games for the Vikings and caught four passes for 40 yards and a touchdown.