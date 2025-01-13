Saints GM Mickey Loomis Not Requiring Experience With Franchise For HC Candidates

The Saints fired HC Dennis Allen in November following a seven-game losing streak to fall to 2-7 partway through the year.

New Orleans GM Mickey Loomis is looking to bring in the best candidate and isn’t worried about getting someone who has experience with the organization.

“We’re going to get the best candidate whether they have a history with us or not,” Loomis said, via ESPN’s Katherine Terrell.

The following is a list of candidates for the Saints HC opening:

Saints interim HC Darren Rizzi

Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Requested)

(Requested) Bills OC Joe Brady (Requested)

(Requested) Eagles OC Kellen Moore (Requested)

(Requested) Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Giants OC Mike Kafka (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Titans HC Mike Vrabel

Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury (Requested)

Following the Cowboys’ decision to part ways with HC Mike McCarthy, it’s worth noting ESPN’s Adam Schefter previously reported the Saints are expected to be interested in speaking with McCarthy for their HC position.

