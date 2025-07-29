Saints Had Eight Players In For Workouts, Including P Jake Camarda

The New Orleans Saints worked out eight players on Tuesday, per the NFL transaction wire.

The full list includes:

LB Jared Bartlett P Jake Camarda DB Luke Gunderson P Kai Kroeger T Ricky Lee T Jalen McKenzie DB Jonathan Mendoza LB Keenan Pili

Camarda, 26, was a first-team All-SEC pick in 2021 and a third-team All-American in 2020 for Georgia. He was drafted in the fourth round by the Bucs in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He was in the third year of a four-year deal worth $4,340,319 that also included a signing bonus of $680,319 when Tampa Bay waived him during the season. He later caught on with the Bills on a futures contract for 2025.

However, Buffalo let him go last week.

In 2024, Camarda appeared in four games for the Buccaneers and punted 13 times with a 45.3 average, no touchbacks and five kicks placed inside the 20.