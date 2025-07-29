Saints Had Eight Players In For Workouts, Including P Jake Camarda

The New Orleans Saints worked out eight players on Tuesday, per the NFL transaction wire.
The full list includes:
- LB Jared Bartlett
- P Jake Camarda
- DB Luke Gunderson
- P Kai Kroeger
- T Ricky Lee
- T Jalen McKenzie
- DB Jonathan Mendoza
- LB Keenan Pili
Camarda, 26, was a first-team All-SEC pick in 2021 and a third-team All-American in 2020 for Georgia. He was drafted in the fourth round by the Bucs in the 2022 NFL Draft.
He was in the third year of a four-year deal worth $4,340,319 that also included a signing bonus of $680,319 when Tampa Bay waived him during the season. He later caught on with the Bills on a futures contract for 2025.
However, Buffalo let him go last week.
In 2024, Camarda appeared in four games for the Buccaneers and punted 13 times with a 45.3 average, no touchbacks and five kicks placed inside the 20.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!