Saints Had Eight Players In For Workouts, Including P Jake Camarda

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The New Orleans Saints worked out eight players on Tuesday, per the NFL transaction wire. 

Saints helmet

The full list includes: 

  1. LB Jared Bartlett
  2. P Jake Camarda
  3. DB Luke Gunderson
  4. P Kai Kroeger
  5. T Ricky Lee
  6. T Jalen McKenzie
  7. DB Jonathan Mendoza
  8. LB Keenan Pili

Camarda, 26, was a first-team All-SEC pick in 2021 and a third-team All-American in 2020 for Georgia. He was drafted in the fourth round by the Bucs in the 2022 NFL Draft. 

He was in the third year of a four-year deal worth $4,340,319 that also included a signing bonus of $680,319 when Tampa Bay waived him during the season. He later caught on with the Bills on a futures contract for 2025.

However, Buffalo let him go last week. 

In 2024, Camarda appeared in four games for the Buccaneers and punted 13 times with a 45.3 average, no touchbacks and five kicks placed inside the 20. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply