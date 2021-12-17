Saints HC Sean Payton Tests Positive For COVID-19

The New Orlean Saints announced Friday that HC Sean Payton has tested positive for COVID-19.

Per NFL protocols, Payton will be out for 10 days unless he meets the league requirements for a fully vaccinated individual to return to the team environment. — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 17, 2021

Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen will assume head coach duties for Sundays against the Buccaneers.

Payton, 57, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles as their QBs coach back in 1997. He later joined the Giants for three seasons before the Cowboys hired him as their assistant HC/QBs coach for the 2003 season.

The Saints brought Payton in as their head coach for the 2006 season and he’s remained in New Orleans since then. He agreed to an extension that will keep him in New Orleans through the 2024 season back in 2019.

For his career, Payton has led the Saints to a record of 149-75 (62.9 percent), which includes nine playoff appearances and one Super Bowl title in 2009.