Saints Hiring Giants RB Coach Joel Thomas For Same Role

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Saints are hiring Giants RB coach Joel Thomas for their RB coach opening under new HC Kellen Moore.

Pelissero said Thomas is “highly regarded” and brought up how he was the offensive coordinator for this year’s Senior Bowl. It’s worth noting Thomas was with New Orleans from 2015 to 2023 as the RB coach.

Thomas, 50, began his coaching career at Purdue back in 2000 as a grad assistant. He held jobs at Louisville, Idaho, Washington and Arkansas before being hired by the Saints.

Thomas was the Saints’ running backs coach for nine seasons when the Giants hired him for the 2024 season in the same role.