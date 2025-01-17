Saints Interviewing Joe Brady & Darren Rizzi For HC Job Friday

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that the Saints are interviewing Bills OC Joe Brady and interim HC Darren Rizzi for their head-coaching job on Friday.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Saints’ vacancy:

Saints interim HC Darren Rizzi (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Requested)

(Requested) Bills OC Joe Brady (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Eagles OC Kellen Moore (Requested)

(Requested) Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Giants OC Mike Kafka (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Titans HC Mike Vrabel

Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury (Requested)

(Requested) Former Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy (Scheduled)

Brady, 35, began his coaching career in 2013 at William & Mary as their linebackers coach. He later became a graduate assistant at Penn State and spent two years with the Saints as an offensive assistant.

LSU hired Brady as their passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach for the 2019 season. He left after one year to become the Panthers offensive coordinator but was fired before the end of his second season. The Bills hired him as a QB coach in 2022 and was promoted to offensive coordinator when Ken Dorsey was shown the door last November.

In 2024, the Bills’ offense ranked No. 10 in total yards, No. 2 in points scored, No. 9 in rushing yards and No. 9 in passing yards.

Rizzi, 54, began his coaching career at Colgate back in 1993. He worked for a number of schools before being hired as Rhode Island’s head coach for the 2008 season.

Rizzi lasted just one year at Rhode Island and led the team to a record of 3-9 before he was replaced. The Dolphins hired Rizzi as their special teams coordinator in 2010.

After several years in Miami, Rizzi departed to become the Saints special teams coordinator in 2019. In 2024, he was promoted to assistant head coach before being named the interim head coach following the firing of Dennis Allen.

In 2024, Rizzi led the Saints to a record of 3-5 as interim head coach, finishing at the bottom of the NFC South.