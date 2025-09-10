Per the wire, the Saints made two practice squad moves on Wednesday, releasing QB Hunter Dekkers and bringing back seventh-round LB Fadil Diggs.

Dekkers, 24, started his college career at Iowa State and was the successor for Brock Purdy after he was drafted by the 49ers. However, he had to leave the program after being indicted in a federal sports gambling probe.

He eventually landed at Iowa Western, a community college, for the 2024 season and signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft. He was among the final roster cuts but stuck around on the practice squad.

During his lone year as the starter at Iowa Western, Dekkers completed 64.1 percent of his pass attempts for 3,806 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions in 13 games.