Saints Make Eight Roster Moves, Including Activating WR Deonte Harty

The New Orleans Saints announced eight roster moves on Friday, including the activation of WR Deonte Harty, formerly known as Deonte Harris from the COVID-19 list.

The team has also activated RB Dwayne Washington, T Jerald Hawkins, and CB KeiVarae Russell from the COVID-19 list. signed C Cohl Cabral to the practice squad.

Three other players were also placed on the COVID-19 list including WR Chase Hansen, CB Dylan Mabin, and TE Ethan Wolf.

Harris, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Assumption last year. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Saints and managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.

In 2021, Harris has appeared in 11 games and caught 31 passes for 523 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 32 yards on four carries. He also has 591 kick return yards and 191 punt return yards.