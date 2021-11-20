Saints Make Eight Roster Moves

The New Orleans Saints announced several roster moves on Saturday.

The full list includes:

White, 29, is a former No. 7 overall pick by the Bears out of West Virginia in the 2015 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of his four-year, $16.563 million fully guaranteed rookie contract and made a base salary of $2,693,598 for the 2018 season.

White has struggled to remain healthy since being drafted. He missed his entire rookie season after sustaining a stress fracture in his shin, and then landed on the injured reserve once again in 2016 after suffering a spiral fracture in his fibula.

The year after that, White sustained another season-ending injury in Week 1 after going down with a fractured collarbone.

He signed a one-year contract with the Cardinals in 2019 but was cut before the start of the season. The 49ers signed him in 2020 and he bounced on and off their practice squad for the season. San Francisco signed him to a futures deal for 2021 but released him during training camp.

The Saints signed White to a contract in August and he’s been on and off of their roster this season.

In 2021, White has appeared in four games for the Saints and caught one pass for 38 yards and no touchdowns.