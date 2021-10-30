Saints Make Five Moves, Including Placing G Andrus Peat On IR

Saints G Andrus Peat underwent surgery for a torn pectoral on Friday and will miss the remainder of the 2021 season. New Orleans is now placing Peat on injured reserve, according to Nick Underhill.

Reports had said that New Orleans feared this could be a serious injury for Peat.

The Saints are also activating DT David Onyemata from the exempt list which will give them back a key piece on their defensive line.

In corresponding moves, the team is signing T Jordan Mills to their active roster and waiving RB Devine Ozigbo. New Orleans is also elevating veteran WR Kevin White to their active roster for Sunday.

Peat, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2015. He was in the final year of his four-year, $11.393 million contract and stood to make a base salary of $1.988 million for the 2018 season when the Saints picked up his fifth-year option for 2019.

After playing out his option and becoming an unrestricted free agent, Peat signed back with the Saints on a five-year, $57.5 million deal in 2020.

In 2021, Peat has started seven games for the Saints at left guard and was rated by Pro Football Focus as the No. 64 guard out of 74 qualifying players.