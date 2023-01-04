Saints Make Five Roster Moves

The New Orleans Saints officially made five roster moves on Wednesday including elevating WR Keith Kirkwood from the practice squad, signed OT Sage Doxtater to their practice squad, activated G Drew Desjarlais from the practice squad injured list, and placed G Yasir Durant on the practice squad injured list.

New Orleans also placed RB Dwayne Washington on injured reserve.

Kirkwood, 28, originally signed on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Temple back in 2018 but was released after a few days and was added by the Saints. He was among New Orleans’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason before re-signing to their practice squad.

The Panthers signed Kirkwood to a contract in 2020 after the Saints declined to tender Kirkwood a restricted contract. Kirkwood was set to become a restricted free agent in 2021 but returned to Carolina on another one-year deal. He was waived coming out of the preseason and bounced on and off their practice squad the rest of the year.

He caught on with the Saints’ practice squad in September and bounced on and off their taxi squad.

In 2022, Kirkwood has appeared in four games and recorded two receptions for 18 yards.