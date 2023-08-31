Saints Make Four PS Moves Including Releasing LB Ty Summers

The New Orleans Saints made a series of practice squad moves on Thursday, according to Mike Triplett.

The full includes:

Saints released RB Ellis Merriweather and LB Ty Summers from their practice squad.

and LB from their practice squad. Saints signed RB Tony Jones Jr and RB Jordan Mims to their practice squad.

Here’s the Saints’ updated practices squad:

Summers, 27, is a former seventh-round pick by the Packers in the 2019 NFL Draft out of TCU. He signed a $2,617,904 rookie contract with the Packers following the draft.

He was waived by the Packers and subsequently claimed by the Jaguars, who waived him as well and placed him on their practice squad.

The Saints claimed Summers off of the Jaguars practice squad back in December. He returned to New Orleans this summer.

In 2022, Summers appeared in six games for the Saints and Jaguars and recorded four total tackles.