Saints Make Seven Roster Moves Including Placing RT Ryan Ramczyk On PUP Reserve List

The New Orleans Saints announced they have placed RT Ryan Ramczyk on the reserve/PUP list to start training camp.

They also placed TE Juwan Johnson, DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, LB Nephi Sewell and DE Chase Young on the active/physically unable to perform list to start training camp.

According to Nick Underhill, placing Ramczyk on the reserve PUP list instead of the active PUP list means the veteran will miss at least the first four games of the season.

However, Underhill says Ramczyk is not particularly close to a return and is unlikely to play this season.

Ramczyk has been battling a knee injury that has been described as career-threatening, and the Saints have become more pessimistic about his outlook as the offseason has progressed.

Typically in order to be eligible to come off the PUP list during the season, players must start camp on the active PUP list where they count against the 90-man roster until roster cuts are made. After that, they must miss at least four games before they can return.

Saints WR Chris Olave was also placed on the active non-football injury list, while rookie WR Bub Means was activated from the list.

Ramczyk, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $8.891 million contract when the Saints exercised his fifth-year option for 2021.

Ramcyzk was set to make $11.064 million for the 2021 season on the fifth-year option when he agreed to a five-year, $96 million extension with the team.

He made a $14 million base salary for the 2023 season. His cap number was previously set to be $27.025 million for the 2024 season before they restructured his deal this offseason to lower that number to $12.86 million.

In 2023, Ramczyk appeared in and started 12 games for the Saints at right tackle.