Saints Make Seven Roster Moves

The New Orleans Saints made a series of roster moves ahead of their Monday night game against the Seahawks.
The full list includes:
- Saints waived C Will Clapp and DT Albert Huggins.
- Saints activated LB Kwon Alexander, DE Marcus Davenport and WR Tre’Quan Smith from injured reserve.
- Saints elevated WR Kevin White and DT Josiah Bronson to their active roster.
Davenport, 25, was drafted by the Saints in the first round out of UTSA in 2018. He signed a four-year, $13.741 million dollar rookie contract with the Saints in 2018 that included an $8.074 million dollar signing bonus.
The Saints picked up his fifth-year option this offseason, which will cost $9.553 million in 2022, per Over The Cap.
In 2021, Davenport has appeared in one game for the Saints and recorded three total tackles and one sack.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!