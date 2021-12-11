Saints Make Six Roster Moves

The New Orleans Saints activated DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson from injured reserve on Saturday and elevated G James Carpenter, LB Chase Hansen, WR Kevin White, WR Easop Winston and TE Ethan Wolf to their active roster, according to Nick Underhill.

Gardner-Johnson, 23, is a former fourth-round pick of the Saints back in 2019. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year rookie contract.

In 2021, Gardner-Johnson has appeared in seven games for the Saints and recorded 26 tackles, one sack, an interception and four pass deflections.

White, 29, is a former No. 7 overall pick by the Bears out of West Virginia in the 2015 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of his four-year, $16.563 million fully guaranteed.

White has struggled to remain healthy since being drafted. He missed his entire rookie season after sustaining a stress fracture in his shin, and then landed on the injured reserve once again in 2016 after suffering a spiral fracture in his fibula.

The year after that, White sustained another season-ending injury in Week 1 after going down with a fractured collarbone.

He signed a one-year contract with the Cardinals in 2019 and was on and off of the 49ers’ roster. White caught on with the Saints and has seen time on both their practice squad and active roster this season. .

In 2021, White has appeared in five games for the Saints and caught one of five targets for 38 yards.