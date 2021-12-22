Saints Make Three Moves Including Placing TE Adam Trautman On COVID-19 List

The New Orleans Saints officially placed TE Adam Trautman on the COVID-19 list Wednesday.
The Saints also signed DT Braxton Hoyett to their practice squad and released LB Chase Hansen from the unit.
Here’s the Saints updated practice squad:
- WR Kawaan Baker
- WR Easop Winston
- TE Ethan Wolf
- DB Jordan Miller
- DB Bryce Thompson
- G Forrest Lamp
- RB Josh Adams
- RB Malcolm Perry
- DB KeiVarae Russell
- LB Sharif Finch
- WR Kevin White
- OT Jerald Hawkins
- DT Malcolm Roach
- C Will Clapp
- DB Dylan Mabin
- DT Braxton Hoyett
Trautman, 24, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2020. He’s currently in the second year of his four-year, $4,499,405 contract that included $832,296 guaranteed.
In 2021, Trautman has appeared in 10 games for the Saints and caught 25 passes for 241 yards receiving and one touchdown.
