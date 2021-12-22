Saints Make Three Moves Including Placing TE Adam Trautman On COVID-19 List

The New Orleans Saints officially placed TE Adam Trautman on the COVID-19 list Wednesday.

The Saints also signed DT Braxton Hoyett to their practice squad and released LB Chase Hansen from the unit.

Here’s the Saints updated practice squad:

WR Kawaan Baker WR Easop Winston TE Ethan Wolf DB Jordan Miller DB Bryce Thompson G Forrest Lamp RB Josh Adams RB Malcolm Perry DB KeiVarae Russell LB Sharif Finch WR Kevin White OT Jerald Hawkins DT Malcolm Roach C Will Clapp DB Dylan Mabin DT Braxton Hoyett

Trautman, 24, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2020. He’s currently in the second year of his four-year, $4,499,405 contract that included $832,296 guaranteed.

In 2021, Trautman has appeared in 10 games for the Saints and caught 25 passes for 241 yards receiving and one touchdown.