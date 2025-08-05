Saints Make Two Roster Moves, Claim TE Mason Pline

The New Orleans Saints have claimed TE Mason Pline off waivers from the 49ers, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

In correspondence, the Saints have waived TE Seth Green.

Pline, 25, signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Furman following the 2024 draft. He was let go after camp and spent the season on the practice squad before re-signing on a futures deal after the year.

San Francisco waived Pline a few days ago.

Pline is yet to appear in an NFL game.