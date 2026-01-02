Saints Making Seven Roster Moves

Per Mike Triplett, Saints HC Kellen Moore announced that they are placing four players on injured reserve on Friday, including WR Mason Tipton, TE Jack Stoll, TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden, and DB Michael Davis.

New Orleans is also promoting WR Ronnie Bell, WR Samori Toure, and OLB Fadil Diggs from the practice squad to the active roster.

Tipton, 25, originally signed on with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Yale in 2024. He wound up cracking New Orleans’ active roster in each of his two seasons.

He’s in the second year of a three-year, $2.84 million rookie contract.

In 2025, Tipton appeared in 14 games and recorded 11 receptions on 17 targets for 76 yards (6.9 YPC).