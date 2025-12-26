Saints Making Two Roster Moves

Saints HC Kellen Moore said they are placing TE Foster Moreau on injured reserve and are promoting TE Moliki Matavao from the practice squad to the active roster in a corresponding move, per Mike Triplett.
It’s a rough break for Moreau, who was activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list in October.
Moreau, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year contract with the Raiders.
Moreau was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in 2023 when he agreed to a three-year, $12 million deal, including $8 million guaranteed and $3 million through incentives with the Saints.
In 2025, Moreau appeared in 11 games for the Saints and caught seven passes on 10 targets for 59 yards (8.4 YPC).
