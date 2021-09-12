Saints Offering CB Marshon Lattimore $19.5M Per Year As Part Of Long-Term Deal

Jeff Duncan of Nola.com reports that the Saints are negotiating a long-term extension with CB Marshon Lattimore that would make him one of the highest-paid cornerbacks in the NFL.

According to Duncan, the Saints have made Lattimore a multi-year offer that would pay him an average of $19.5 million annually.

This would tie Lattimore to Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey as the second-highest paid corner in the NFL behind only Jalen Ramsey‘s $20 million per year.

Lattimore, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $15.35 million contract and set to make a base salary of $1.53 million for the 2020 season when the Saints exercised his fifth-year option.

Lattimore is set to make $10.244 million under the fifth-year option in 2021. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2020, Lattimore appeared in 14 games for the Saints and recorded 62 tackles, two interceptions and 11 passes defended. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 70 cornerback out of 121 qualifying players.