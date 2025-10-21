Saints Officially Place RB Kendre Miller & OL Eric McCoy On IR, Among Other Moves

The New Orleans Saints officially made four roster moves on Tuesday for Week 8.

The full list includes:

Saints placed C Erik McCoy and RB Kendre Miller on injured reserve.

and RB on injured reserve. Saints signed RB Audric Estime (exception).

(exception). Saints signed WR Velus Jones from their practice squad.

Miller, 23, hails from Mount Enterprise, Texas, and was named First-team All-Big 12 in 2022. The Saints used the No. 71 overall pick in the third round on Miller in 2023.

Miller signed a four-year, $5,654,319 rookie contract that includes a $1,112,232 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,285,071 in 2024.

In 2025, Miller appeared in seven games for the Saints and rushed for 193 yards on 47 carries (4.1 YPC) and one touchdown. He also caught five passes for 30 yards.

McCoy, 28, was drafted by the Saints in the second round out of Texas A&M in 2019. He signed a four-year, $6 million rookie contract that included $3.7 million in guarantees.

He was set to make a base salary of $1.323 million in 2022 and was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when the Saints signed him to a five-year, $63.75 million contract in September.

McCoy was due base salaries of $9.6 million in each of the next two seasons when New Orleans converted his salary and roster bonus to clear $7.18 million in cap space for 2024. The team then restructured his deal back in March of 2025.

In 2025, McCoy has appeared in and started seven games for the Saints at center.