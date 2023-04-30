Saints Officially Sign 11 Undrafted Free Agents

The New Orleans Saints announced they have signed 11 undrafted free agents to the roster.
#Saints agree to terms with 11 undrafted free agents ⚜️https://t.co/8V09GRwz2R
— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 30, 2023
The full list includes:
- RB SaRodorick Thompson Jr.
- OL Alex Pihlstrom
- OL Mark Evans II
- TE Joel Wilson
- P Lou Hedley
- DB Anthony Johnson
- LB Anfernee Orji
- LB Nick Anderson
- K Blake Grupe
- WR Shaq Davis
- WR Sy Barnett
Johnson, 23, transferred to Virginia from Louisville after three seasons and spent two years as a starter. He was named first-team All-ACC in 2022.
During his five-year college career, Johnson appeared in 54 games and made 27 starts, recording 128 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, 37 pass deflections and seven interceptions.
