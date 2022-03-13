Saints & Panthers Have Made Trade Offers For Deshaun Watson, Expected To Meet With Him

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media is reporting that the Saints and Panthers have both made trade offers for Texans QB Deshaun Watson. According to Rapoport, both teams are likely to meet with Watson soon.

Rapoport says that there are other teams involved in the trade market for Watson. However, with him having a no-trade clause, Rapoport explains that he would like to meet with teams before formally waiving it to complete a deal.

Tom Pelissero is reporting that the Texans are expected to grant permission for interested teams to speak with Watson, which could ramp things up quickly from here.

Pelissero adds that the Texans’ asking price for Watson hasn’t changed from the three first-round picks and more that they had been seeking. Although, Pelissero says there are multiple teams willing to meet this price for the quarterback.

Several teams have been mentioned as potential landing spots for Watson in recent days including the Browns, Buccaneers, Seahawks, Eagles, Steelers and Vikings.

Watson, 26, was taken in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Clemson by the Texans. He signed a four-year, $13.854 million with the Texans that included a fifth-year option around $17.3 million for the 2021 season.

The Texans signed Watson to a four-year deal worth as much as $177 million heading into the 2020 season, paying him $39 million a year.

In 2020, Watson appeared in all 16 games for the Texans and completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 4,823 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 444 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Watson as the news is available.