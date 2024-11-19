Saints Place DE Trajan Jeffcoat On IR, Sign WR Jermaine Jackson To PS

Per Katherine Terrell, the Saints are placing DE Trajan Jeffcoat on practice squad IR and signing WR Jermaine Jackson to the unit in his place.

Jeffcoat, 24, was at Missouri for five years, three of them as a starter, before transferring to Arkansas for his final collegiate season. He earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2020.

He caught on with the Saints in April but was waived with an injury settlement coming out of the preseason. He later rejoined the team’s practice squad.

During his six-year college career, Jeffcoat appeared in 60 games with 42 starts and recorded 100 total tackles, 27.5 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery returned for a touchdown, and one pass deflection.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game or record any statistics.