Saints Place DL Cameron Jordan On COVID-19 List, Designate DT Malcolm Roach To Return

The New Orleans Saints placed DL Cameron Jordan on the COVID-19 list Monday and designated DT Malcolm Roach to return from injured reserve, according to Nick Underhill.

This opens a three-week window of time for the Saints to activate Roach from injured reserve and add him to their 53-man roster.

Jordan, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2011. He was entering the fifth year of a six-year, $61.969 million contract that includes $33.469 million guaranteed that he signed back in 2015 when he agreed to a three-year extension with the Saints worth $52.5 million in 2019.

In 2021, Jordan has appeared in 12 games for the Saints and recorded 38 tackles, four sacks, a forced fumble and four pass deflections.