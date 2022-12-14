Saints Place RB Mark Ingram On IR, Designate Two Players To Return

According to Field Yates, the Saints have placed RB Mark Ingram on injured reserve and designated C Erik McCoy and LB Chase Hansen to return from injured reserve.

This opens McCoy and Hansen’s 21-day window to practice before being activated.

Ingram, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2011. He played out his rookie contract before returning to the Saints on a four-year, $16 million contract that included $7.6 million guaranteed a few years ago.

Ingram was in the second year of a three-year, $15 million deal and set to earn a base salary of $5 million in 2021 when the Ravens released him in January. From there, he signed a one-year contract with the Texans worth up to $3 million.

The Texans traded him back to the Saints during the season and as a part of the deal, he signed a one-year extension with the Saints.

In 2022, Ingram has appeared in eight games for the Saints and rushed for 196 yards on 51 carries (3.8 YPC) and one touchdown to go along with 11 receptions on 12 targets for 46 yards receiving.

McCoy, 25, was drafted by the Saints in the second round out of Texas A&M in 2019. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $6.1 million deal that includes a $2.4 million signing bonus.

McCoy was set to make a base salary of $1.323 million in 2022 and was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when the Saints signed him to a five-year, $63.75 million contract in September.

In 2022, McCoy has appeared in nine games for the Saints, making nine starts for them at center.