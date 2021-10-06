Saints Place RB Tony Jones On IR, Sign RB Ryquell Armstead To PS

The New Orleans Saints placed RB Tony Jones on injured reserve Wednesday and signed former Jaguars RB Ryquell Armstead to their practice squad, according to Field Yates.

Jones is expected to miss 3-4 weeks with an ankle injury so this makes sense for New Orleans.

Jones, 23, went undrafted out of Notre Dame in 2020 and caught on with the Saints. He was waived during final roster cuts but brought back to the practice squad the following day.

He later signed a futures deal with the Saints and made the 53-man roster heading into the 2021 NFL season.

In 2021, Jones has appeared in four games for the Saints, rushing 16 times for 69 yards.