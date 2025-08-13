Saints Placed WR Bub Means On IR Among Other Moves

The New Orleans Saints placed WR Bub Means on injured reserve, ending his season, per the NFL transaction wire.

The team also signed G Mike Panasiuk while TE Mason Pline reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Means, 24, started his career at Tennessee before transferring to Louisiana Tech and then eventually to Pittsburgh. The Saints selected him with the No. 170 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

He’s entering the second year of a four-year, $4,093,720 rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $254,276.

In 2024, Means appeared in seven games for the Saints and caught nine passes on 15 targets for 118 yards and a touchdown.