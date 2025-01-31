Saints Plan To Meet With Eagles OC Kellen Moore Following Super Bowl

According to Ian Rapoport, the Saints are planning to meet with Eagles OC Kellen Moore after Super Bowl LIX.

Rapoport indicates this is another sign that Moore is the “top choice” for the New Orleans head coaching job.

Tom Pelissero reports GM Mickey Loomis has informed other candidates that a final decision hasn’t been made, but they plan on continuing discussions with Moore.

Earlier this week, Adam Schefter reported Moore is now the lead candidate for New Orleans’ vacancy with former Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy no longer planning to coach this year.

It is important to note that the Saints have also held second interviews with two other candidates, Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver and Giants OC Mike Kafka.

Moore, 36, originally signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Boise State back in 2012. Detroit elected to move on from Moore at the start of the 2015 season and later signed on to the Cowboys’ practice squad.

Moore missed the entire 2016 season with a broken ankle but he later returned to Dallas. After being waived in 2017, the Cowboys added him to their practice squad for the remainder of the season.

From there, Moore made the decision to join the Cowboys as their QB coach and end his playing career in 2018. Dallas later promoted him to offensive coordinator for the 2019 season and he retained the position through a coaching change.

However, he and McCarthy later elected to mutually part ways and the Chargers hired Moore as offensive coordinator in 2023. Moore joined the Eagles as an offensive coordinator when the Chargers hired HC Jim Harbaugh before the 2024 season.

In 2024, the Eagles ranked No. 7 in points per game, No. 8 in yards per game, No. 29 in passing yards and No. 2 in rushing yards.