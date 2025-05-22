Saints QB Jake Haener To Miss A Few Weeks With Oblique Injury

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Saints QB Jake Haener suffered an oblique injury at the end of Wednesday’s practice and is expected to miss “a couple of weeks.”

Schefter adds Haener is likely going to miss the remainder of OTAs, but he’s expected to be ready for the beginning of training camp. Schefter also mentions that Haener underwent an MRI that revealed a strain, not a tear, and surgery was not necessary.

Following QB Derek Carr‘s retirement, Haener is involved in a three-man quarterback competition this offseason with Spencer Rattler and second-rounder Tyler Shough for the Saints’ starting job.

Haener, 26, was a three-year starter at Fresno State and earned First-Team All-MWC as a senior, Second-Team All-MWC as a junior, and Honorable Mention for All-MWC in 2020.

Haener signed a four-year, $4,544,814 rookie contract that includes a $704,814 signing bonus.

In 2024, Haener appeared in eight games for the Saints with one start and completed 46.2% of his passes for 226 yards, one touchdown and one interception.