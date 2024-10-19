Saints RB Alvin Kamara Denies Requesting A Trade

There has been increasing speculation about Saints RB Alvin Kamara being a potential trade candidate leading up to this year’s deadline.

On Saturday, Kamara posted X that he hasn’t requested a trade out of New Orleans:

The Saints and Kamara were unable to reach a long-term deal this summer despite negotiating the entire offseason and all the way until the start of the season.

Kamara reportedly wanted a market-rate contract with real guarantees as while he was under contract for this year and next, his 2025 salary was not guaranteed.

Kamara is set to carry a cap figure of over $29 million in 2025 with a non-guaranteed base salary of $22.4 million, but Rapoport says the Saints and Kamara both understand he’s not expected to see that money.

Kamara, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2017 out of Tennessee. Kamara was in the final year of his rookie contract when he agreed to a five-year extension worth $77.133 million.

He agreed to a restructured contract last offseason and is set to make a base salary of $10.2 million in 2024.

In 2024, Kamara has appeared in seven games for the Saints and rushed for 438 yards on 111 carries (3.9 YPC) to go along with 34 receptions for 252 yards receiving and seven total touchdowns.