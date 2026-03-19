Saints Re-Sign DE Chris Rumph

By
Nate Bouda
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The New Orleans Saints announced Friday that they’ve re-signed DE Chris Rumph to an undisclosed contract. 

Chris Rumph

Rumph, 27, was drafted by the Chargers in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Duke. He finished a four-year rookie deal worth $4,233,542 that included a $753,542 signing bonus, making him an unrestricted free agent. 

Rumph agreed to a one-year contract with the Saints last year. 

In 2025, Rumph appeared in all 17 games for the Saints and recorded 47 tackles, a forced fumble and a pass defense.

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