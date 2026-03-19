Saints Re-Sign DE Chris Rumph

The New Orleans Saints announced Friday that they’ve re-signed DE Chris Rumph to an undisclosed contract.

Rumph, 27, was drafted by the Chargers in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Duke. He finished a four-year rookie deal worth $4,233,542 that included a $753,542 signing bonus, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Rumph agreed to a one-year contract with the Saints last year.

In 2025, Rumph appeared in all 17 games for the Saints and recorded 47 tackles, a forced fumble and a pass defense.