Saints Re-Sign RFA DL Shy Tuttle

Adam Schefter reports that Saints restricted free agent DL Shy Tuttle signed his tender for the 2022 season on Thursday.

The Saints used an original-round tender on Tuttle that will cost them $2.4 million for the 2022 season.

Tuttle, 26, signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee in 2019. He signed a three-year, $1.17 million deal and made the team each of his first three seasons.

Tuttle will be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2021, Tuttle appeared in all 17 games for the Saints and recorded 48 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one recovery and three pass deflections.